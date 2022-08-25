 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Packers: highlights from the game

The Kansas City plays to see after the third and final preseason game.

By Pete Sweeney
It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers in the third and final preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

Skyy Moore has settled in as a returner

Matt Bushman could not be any more open

The pick from the rookie safety

Another touchdown for Matt Bushman

