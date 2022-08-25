Chiefs vs. Packers: highlights from the game

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers in the third and final preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Skyy Moore has settled in as a returner
We see you Skyy pic.twitter.com/fccpIBIwNY— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 26, 2022
Matt Bushman could not be any more open
Keep this one in the playbook. TD. pic.twitter.com/EaXEfDkxde— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 26, 2022
The pick from the rookie safety
Bryan Cook picks it off before the half pic.twitter.com/RezjatJyPX— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 26, 2022
Another touchdown for Matt Bushman
✌️ touchdowns for Bushman pic.twitter.com/cuCEm3aD8N— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 26, 2022
