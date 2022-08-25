Chiefs honor Len Dawson at Packers game; announce season-long tribute

As the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive unit walked onto the Arrowhead Stadium turf for their first drive against the Green Bay Packers during Thursday night’s final preseason game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes came with them. Mahomes had not been expected to play — and he didn’t. He remained on the field to huddle with his teammates in a tribute to Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, who died Wednesday at the age of 87.

The offense lined up in the “choirboy” huddle that the team made famous while Dawson was the team’s quarterback during the 1960s. Then Mahomes turned the reins over to backup Chad Henne.

Mahomes had already done a tribute of his own, appearing on the field during warmups wearing a hoodie with Dawson’s image and signature.

On Thursday night, the Chiefs also announced that during the 2022 season, every player’s helmet will bear a “16” logo in Dawson’s memory.