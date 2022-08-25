 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is in the concussion protocol

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie left the team’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers after being placed in the concussion protocol.

The injury appeared to happen on the Packers’ first possession during the first quarter.

The Chiefs traded up to select McDuffie with the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been among the team’s starters throughout training camp and the preseason.

If both McDuffie and Rashad Fenton (groin) were to be unavailable for the team’s Week 1 game, the top three cornerbacks would project to be L’Jarius Sneed, fourth-round rookie Joshua Williams and seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride