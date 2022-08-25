Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is in the concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie left the team’s final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers after being placed in the concussion protocol.

CB Trent McDuffie is in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/DJHVHiua4q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2022

The injury appeared to happen on the Packers’ first possession during the first quarter.

The Chiefs traded up to select McDuffie with the No. 21 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been among the team’s starters throughout training camp and the preseason.

If both McDuffie and Rashad Fenton (groin) were to be unavailable for the team’s Week 1 game, the top three cornerbacks would project to be L’Jarius Sneed, fourth-round rookie Joshua Williams and seventh-round rookie Jaylen Watson.