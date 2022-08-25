 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Packers: Second half discussion

By John Dixon Updated
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022’s final Kansas City Chiefs preseason game against the Green Bay Packers continues at Arrowhead Stadium.

What are you thinking during the second half of the game?

If you need the first half discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride