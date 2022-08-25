 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Packers: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With our hearts heavy over the death of Len Dawson, we arrive at 2022’s final Kansas City Chiefs preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Arrowhead Pride Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Kansas City Chiefs news from Arrowhead Pride