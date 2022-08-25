Packers vs. Chiefs: How to watch preseason Week 3 matchup

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers conclude their 2022 preseason schedules with a matchup at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried nationally on NFL Network — and locally on KSHB/41.

The Chiefs come into this game on the heels of a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, giving them a 1-1 preseason record. The team finished 2021 with its sixth-consecutive AFC West championship, made possible by a 12-5 record that gave it the second seed in the AFC playoffs. The Chiefs ended up hosting their fourth consecutive AFC Championship, but finished their season with a 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, the Packers procured the NFC’s first postseason seed with a 13-4 record that also gave them their third straight NFC North crown. But their season ended with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round. Last Friday, Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10, giving the team a 1-1 preseason record.

Normally, the big headline of this game would be the matchup between former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has won the award twice since Mahomes was given the honor in 2018. In the five years that Mahomes has been in the league, the two have never played against each other. When the two teams met in Week 8 of 2019, Mahomes was out with an injury, so backup Matt Moore filled in. Last season, the two quarterbacks’ long-awaited Week 9 matchup was again delayed when Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, opening the way for Jordan Love to start against Kansas City.

Since 2017, tthe teams have even met twice in the preseason — but neither quarterback appeared in either game. The same thing may happen on Thursday night. Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has already said that Rodgers (and most of the rest of his starters) will not play. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been noncommittal about playing time for his starters — but if Mahomes plays at all, it won’t be for very long.

So for both teams, the game will be about getting their final look at the players who make up the back end of their rosters. When it’s over, both will begin making their final decisions on their 53-man rosters for the 2022 season. The deadline for the final roster cutdown is 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday.

Nuts and bolts

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale . Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only. Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2022 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sat

Aug 13 @Bears Soldier Field

Chicago Lost

19-14 Wk

2 Sat

Aug 20 Commanders GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City Won

24-14 Wk

3 Thu

Aug 25 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

NFLN

7:00 pm