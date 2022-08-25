Arrowhead Pride is looking for new contributors

You read the headline!

Arrowhead Pride is looking to expand its coverage this season, and we’d love to add more members of this community to our talented staff. If you’re passionate about the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs, perhaps there is an available role for you.

Let’s dive in:

So ... what are you looking to do?

Are you a news writer? Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)?

Is your passion injury updates, press conferences, breaking news and more? Do you have availability in the early afternoon (and of course on Sundays)? Are you a film analyst? Is breaking down film your passion? What makes you an expert? Do you have examples of past work? What is your experience playing, coaching, etc.?

Is breaking down film your passion? What makes you an expert? Do you have examples of past work? What is your experience playing, coaching, etc.? Are you a football analyst? Is breaking down film your passion? What makes you an expert? Do you have examples of past work? What is your experience playing, coaching, etc.? Or is analytics more your thing?

Is breaking down film your passion? What makes you an expert? Do you have examples of past work? What is your experience playing, coaching, etc.? Or is more your thing? Are you an enterprise writer? Do you have a unique idea for a series? Is there something you always thought Arrowhead Pride should have that it doesn’t cover already? Are you able to work independently from start to finish?

Do you have a unique idea for a series? Is there something you always thought Arrowhead Pride should have that it doesn’t cover already? Are you able to work independently from start to finish? Is there something you bring to the table that we’re not thinking of? Tell us about it!

This is a remote, part-time contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Chiefs and NFL — and you are already familiar with Arrowhead Pride.

Have writing experience — and experience writing about football and/or the Chiefs is a plus.

The ability to self-edit and write clean copy.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a résumé showcasing any previous social media experience and three football-related writing samples showing what you can do in this role.

You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to SBNArrowheadPride@gmail.com.

Vox Media, SB Nation and Arrowhead pride are committed to bringing you coverage of the Chiefs from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.