AP staff NFL preview and predictions for preseason Week 3

The Chiefs play the Packers on Thursday night, but we’re picking all of this weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL preseason kicks off with the Green Bay Packers playing the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network — and carried locally on KSHB/41.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. Friday (all times are Arrowhead Time), while the New England Patriots are on the road against Las Vegas Raiders at 7:15 p.m. Then on Saturday, the Denver Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8 p.m. That game will be carried nationally on NFL Network.

The rest of the nationally televised games include the San Francisco 49ers traveling to face the Houston Texans at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Amazon Prime Video and the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 7 p.m. Friday on NFL Network — which will have the rest of the weekend’s nationally televised games. Those will include the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road to face the Atlanta Falcons at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed immediately by the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 5 p.m. Then the network will feature the Battle for the Big Apple — the New York Jets hosting the New York Giants — at noon on Sunday.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games.

