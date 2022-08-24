Chiefs owner Clark Hunt releases statement on the passing of Len Dawson

Kansas City Chiefs owner, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt was among those to react to the Wednesday morning passing of legendary quarterback Len Dawson.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did,” Hunt said in a statement. “I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.”

Click here for more on the life of Dawson — and what he meant to the franchise and city.