The sports world reacts to the passing of Len Dawson

On Wednesday, we learned that Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson had died at the age of 87. There have been many reactions on social media. We’ve rounded up some of them:
RIP Len Dawson. Leonard the Cool… pic.twitter.com/u34NqOOjk1— Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) August 24, 2022
The NFL family mourns the loss of Hall of Fame QB and Chiefs legend, Len Dawson. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FFdqcKhwrR— NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2022
You can't tell the story of the NFL without Len Dawson.— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 24, 2022
Rest in peace to the Hall-of-Famer and Super Bowl IV MVP pic.twitter.com/q0aKVZqJhG
To honor the life of Len Dawson, @nflnetwork airs America's Game: 1969 Chiefs TONIGHT at 8p ET— NFL Media (@NFLMedia) August 24, 2022
RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever. Prayers to his family pic.twitter.com/AKMhxoUFYH— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 24, 2022
My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & loved ones of legendary QB Len Dawson. Everyone that has ever been a part of @Chiefs Kingdom know his impact on the field & in the community. I’m thankful for the great memories I had with him during my time in KC. He’ll be missed.— Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) August 24, 2022
We lost a true legend and wonderful human being @Chiefs nation with the passing of Len Dawson. HOF QB, broadcaster and all around great guy. RIP brother!— Rich Gannon (@RichGannon12) August 24, 2022
RIP Len Dawson. An amazing person who also was a HOF Quarterback and a HOF Broadcaster. Love and prayers to his family and friends.— Trent Green (@trentgreen10) August 24, 2022
We are saddened to share the news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 24, 2022
Statement from the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/Q6RIWKgLqT pic.twitter.com/7FAO59oSYi
Forever “Lenny the Cool.” @kmbc #LenDawson #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LnJcNTz4ND— Kris Ketz (@KrisKetzKMBC) August 24, 2022
BREAKING: Awful news from #ChiefsKingdom . @KMBC 9 colleague and @Chiefs great Len Dawson has died. He was 87 years old. A friend. A member of our family. Our hearts hurt as we mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/gGddS79bGq— Cody Holyoke (@CodyKMBC) August 24, 2022
We lost a beloved sports leader today. My heart goes out to Len Dawson’s family, friends, teammates, co-workers and fans. I had the fortune of traveling with Len for years producing Chiefs pre-season games. He was truly unique and special.— Kathy Nelson (@kathynelson_KC) August 24, 2022
Len Dawson was the definition of a legend, both on and off the field. He truly helped put Kansas City on the map, and in the years following his playing career, Dawson continued to give back to our town for decades in numerous ways.— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 24, 2022
RIP, Len. Thank you for everything.
Len Dawson is an American legend, a Super Bowl Champion, a world class broadcaster, and will forever be among the most important and beloved figures in our city’s history.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 24, 2022
The Royals send sympathy and support to the Chiefs and the Dawson family. pic.twitter.com/DqazmUeXz1
Rest In Peace, Len Dawson. One of Kansas City’s greatest on the field, in broadcasting, and in our community.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 24, 2022
My thoughts are with his wife, Linda, his family, and the many friends he made over a tremendous lifetime.
RIP to NFL legend Len Dawson and Kansas City treasure. #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCity #lendawson pic.twitter.com/ANrQ9JdmAN— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) August 24, 2022
Len Dawson has died at 87 years old.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 24, 2022
A member of the 1987 Hall of Fame Class, Dawson remains the @Chiefs all-time leader in QB wins (93), passing yards (28,507), and passing touchdowns (237).
RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/5zhIYDCJrr
There’s something so charming and endearing when a legend treats others like they’re the star.— Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) August 24, 2022
That was Len Dawson to so many in Kansas City. Won’t ever be another like him.
A sad day in Kansas City and Chiefs history as Len Dawson, who led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and a win, passed away this morning at the age of 87. Had the opportunity to sit, break bread, and interview him a number of times and he was gracious towards me every time. pic.twitter.com/byIiDfh2CH— Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithWHB) August 24, 2022
I’m way to young to have seen Len Dawson play, but I will always associate him with Chiefs radio, especially late Sunday games that didn’t finish before I had to to go to Youth at church. I snuck a Walkman into church many times to have Lenny walk me through the fourth quarter— Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief) August 24, 2022
I grew up turning down the TV audio and listening to Mitch and Len Dawson on the #Chiefs radio network. Didn’t care if there was a little delay, cause I wanted to hear Len break everything down— Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) August 24, 2022
RIP the original KC legend
RIP Len Dawson.— Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) August 24, 2022
A true giant of the game. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gY6Tpb9rZJ
May you Rest In Peace Len Dawson pic.twitter.com/gmZ15zmEdP— Vintage KCChiefs (@Vintage_Chiefs) August 24, 2022
RIP, Len Dawson. pic.twitter.com/na0TEKpcIE— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) August 24, 2022
"Coach: QBs don't sweat. QBs perspire..."— Chiefs Throwback (@ChiefsThrowback) August 24, 2022
Len Dawson was so irresistibly cool that Hank Stram was irremediably set to get him the 1st chance he got in the pros, so Dawson'd be the calming ying to his fiery yang to attain the balance he craved for his team.
And so it began. #16 pic.twitter.com/T2O329Op1f
He was truly Lenny the Cool.— Dansting (@Dansting) August 24, 2022
The saying is “Never meet your heroes.”
I would have said, “Never meet your heroes. Unless your hero is Len Dawson. In that case, absolutely go meet your hero.”#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/ZpzQND5Qpy
Len Dawson and Hank Stram one of the NFL's greatest--and most fun--QB-head coach combos. Together from '62-'74.— rabblerousr (@rabblerousr) August 24, 2022
Now matriculating the ball down the field together once again.
RIP Lenny...
Len Dawson with NBC & Hank Stram with CBS Radio in 1983. #NFL #RIPLenDawson pic.twitter.com/fcdYgLCsUg— Announcer Schedules (@announcerskeds) August 24, 2022
Charlie Jones and Len Dawson were one of the best @NFL Announcing Teams of all-time pic.twitter.com/aw33wpAFyW— LI Sports Fan (@LIsportsfans) August 24, 2022
Thank you Len Dawson for always representing #CHIEFSKINGDOM ❤️— Mr. Brooks (@BrianBShynin) August 24, 2022
(Inside the NFL in the 1993 season) pic.twitter.com/VEvCsoXHOe
I met him once...we were on the same flight out of Tampa. I sat next to him at the airport and it took me a hot minute to realize who he was. When I did, I said "Hi, Mr. Dawson" and put my hand out and he said "Len, please." Prayers to his family— TLynn (@hortywhozit) August 24, 2022
There are those of us that remember Len Dawson as an NFL Hall of Fame QB and there are those that remember him from Inside the NFL on HBO and those that remember him as a Chiefs broadcaster…however you remember him think of him today and his family. #RIPLenDawson @ pic.twitter.com/zOhx4pIGTC— Big Al (@Mancave_1992) August 24, 2022
Hall-of-Fame QB and broadcaster Len Dawson has passed away, according to his family. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/gGVcICL0Dy— Major Sports Alerts (@sports___alerts) August 24, 2022
1957 Steelers quarterback depth chart:— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 24, 2022
Earl Morrall
Jack Kemp
Len Dawson
For the old football heads and lovers of football like myself, that’s one HELL of a QB room.
Sad news to wake up to.— RollinWithMahomes© (@MishLGee_xoxo) August 24, 2022
Rest In Peace Original QB1, Hall of Famer, and THE Coolest, Len Dawson.
Sending love to the Dawson Family, and thank you for sharing him with the #ChiefsKingdom. May his memory be a blessing for you and for all of us.
Heaven got a new angel this morning #RIPLenDawson ❤️ @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kPZDjCO12p— Dawn (@Dawn9469) August 24, 2022
I am deeply saddened to learn that Len Dawson has passed. He signed a ‘72 Topps for me back in 2018 and a ‘69 Topps for my friend last year. We will both forever be thankful for his kindness. #RIP #YouWillBeMissed #LenDawson pic.twitter.com/odV5j8S69b— Ian (@StarrsCards) August 24, 2022
