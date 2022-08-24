 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The sports world reacts to the passing of Len Dawson

Dawson died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

By John Dixon Updated
/ new
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Arrivals Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Fanatics

On Wednesday, we learned that Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson had died at the age of 87. There have been many reactions on social media. We’ve rounded up some of them:

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...