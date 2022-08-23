JuJu Smith-Schuster, 5 other Chiefs won’t practice on Tuesday

In addition to missing tight end Blake Bell, who recently had hip surgery, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without five players when they take the practice field on Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles inflammation), cornerback Rashad Fenton (groin), running back Derrick Gore (fractured thumb), offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will sit out of the workout (more information on those injuries in Monday’s update).

Reid also revealed that the six players are all unlikely to play when the Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in their third and final preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

As JuJu Smith-Schuster walked down the hill as part of military day, a fan asked him how his knee was. “It’s getting better,” said Smith-Schuster. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022

Reid provided more information on Smith-Schuster, who hasn’t worked with the team since Monday, August 15, during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

“I think he’ll be fine,” said Reid of Smith-Schuster. “He’s right there right now, so he’s kind of turned the corner here the last couple days, and he’s running on it, so it’s good.”

At the time of this writing, the Chiefs have 19 days before their first regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.