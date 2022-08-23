Chiefs make 2 moves to reach 80-man roster limit

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs made two roster moves in advance of the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline, which was set for 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Tackle Lucas Niang — who is recovering from a torn patellar tendon — has been placed on the Reserve/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list. Since he has now been placed on the in-season version of the PUP (he was previously on the offseason Active/PUP list), he may be returned to the active roster after the Chiefs have played at least four regular-season games.

Running back Derrick Gore — who has a broken thumb — has been placed on the Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. Players who are placed on IR before the 53-man roster cutdown must miss the entire season.

After Monday’s roster moves, the team was at 82 players. These moves bring the Kansas City roster to the current maximum of 80 players.

The Chiefs face the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium for the final preseason game on Thursday night. Then the team will have until 3 p.m. the following Tuesday to reduce the roster to 53 players.

The day after that, additional roster moves may be made as the team acquires players who have been waived or released by other squads — or places players who were on its initial 53-man roster on the Reserve/Injured list. Players who were on a team’s opening roster may be returned from IR after missing four games.

That same day, the team may begin building its 16-man practice squad, which is usually composed primarily of players who spent the offseason in Kansas City but didn’t make the initial roster.