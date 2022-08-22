Chiefs waive 3 players in advance of Tuesday’s 80-man roster deadline

Just as they did a week ago before last Tuesday’s 85-man NFL roster deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs have waived three players in advance of this Tuesday’s 80-man roster deadline: defensive back Nasir Greer, tackle David Steinmetz and defensive back Brandin Daindridge.

None of these players were on the field for the team’s first post-training camp practice on Monday afternoon at the team’s practice facility on the grounds of the Truman Sports Complex.

As soon as practice was over, the Chiefs made it official.

It’s been confirmed the Chiefs have waived CB Brandon Dandridge, DB Nasir Greer and OG David Steinmetz. The roster stands at 82. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 22, 2022

Green — who played his college ball at Wake Forest — was among the undrafted free agents the Chiefs signed right after the NFL Draft in May.

Steinmetz entered the league as a UDFA out of Purdue for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. After failing to make the Dolphins’ roster, he spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders before the Chiefs signed him on July 25.

Daindridge is the most interesting of these three players. A former Missouri Western star who spent time with the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks between 2019 and 2021, he had been signed to a Reserve/Futures contract on February 7.

The roster now stands at 82 players. The team will have to be down to 80 players by 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Tuesday.