6 Chiefs won’t practice on Monday

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they would be without six players due to injury as they take the practice field to begin the week: tight end Blake Bell (hip), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (Achilles), running back Derrick Gore (thumb), offensive lineman Lucas Niang (knee) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee).

Bell has not practiced since the team’s first preseason game against the Chicago Bears — and there was added speculation about his status after the team reportedly submitted a claim for waived Washington Commanders tight end Kendall Blanton. Smith-Schuster hasn’t worked with the team since Monday, August 15. Fenton left Saturday’s game in the second quarter.

Gore’s thumb injury is new information, and Dunlap is missing practice after sitting out of Saturday’s game due to his Achilles hindering him. Niang remains on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

The news means that wide receiver Mecole Hardman (groin) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), who missed the team’s Saturday preseason game against the Commanders, would return to work on Monday.

The Chiefs host the Green Bay Packers in their third and final preseason game on Thursday night.