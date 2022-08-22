Chiefs-Commanders snap counts: extra work for wideouts and defensive linemen

In Saturday’s preseason Week 2 matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs handed the Washington Commanders a 24-14 defeat at Arrowhead Staidum. let’s see how the Chiefs used their players in the game.

Starters (offensive): TE Jody Fortson, TE Noah Gray, LT Orlando Brown Jr., LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Andrew Wylie, TE Travis Kelce, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Starters (defensive): CB L’Jarius Sneed, RDE Frank Clark, RDT Derrick Nnadi, LDT Tershawn Wharton, LDE Michael Danna, LB Nick Bolton, LB Willie Gay Jr., RCB Rashad Fenton, S Justin Reid, S Juan Thornhill and LCB Trent McDuffie.

Did not play: QB Chad Henne, DE Carlos Dunlap, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Mecole Hardman, OL Lucas Niang, TE Blake Bell, TE Matt Bushman and DT Chris Jones.

Offense All Pass Run Total 64

(100%) 40

(100%) 24

(100%) Vitaliy Gurman 40

(63%) 21

(53%) 19

(79%) Shane Buechele 29

(45%) 17

(43%) 12

(50%) Geron Christian 29

(45%) 17

(43%) 12

(50%) Jordan Franks 29

(45%) 14

(35%) 15

(63%) Austin Reiter 29

(45%) 17

(43%) 12

(50%) Prince Tega Wanogho 29

(45%) 17

(43%) 12

(50%) Jody Fortson 27

(42%) 16

(40%) 11

(46%) Josh Gordon 26

(41%) 18

(45%) 8

(33%) Cornell Powell 25

(39%) 14

(35%) 11

(46%) Orlando Brown Jr. 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Corey Coleman 24

(38%) 15

(38%) 9

(38%) Creed Humphrey 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Patrick Mahomes 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Trey Smith 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Joe Thuney 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Andrew Wylie 24

(38%) 19

(48%) 5

(21%) Nick Allegretti 23

(36%) 15

(38%) 8

(33%) Justin Watson 21

(33%) 17

(43%) 4

(17%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 20

(31%) 16

(40%) 4

(17%) Noah Gray 18

(28%) 12

(30%) 6

(25%) Mike Caliendo 17

(27%) 6

(15%) 11

(46%) Derrick Gore 17

(27%) 8

(20%) 9

(38%) Skyy Moore 17

(27%) 13

(33%) 4

(17%) Isiah Pacheco 15

(23%) 10

(25%) 5

(21%) Daurice Fountain 14

(22%) 9

(23%) 5

(21%) Dustin Crum 11

(17%) 4

(10%) 7

(29%) Tayon Fleet-Davis 11

(17%) 4

(10%) 7

(29%) Roderick Johnson 11

(17%) 4

(10%) 7

(29%) Darian Kinnard 11

(17%) 4

(10%) 7

(29%) David Steinmetz 11

(17%) 4

(10%) 7

(29%) Jerrion Ealy 10

(16%) 4

(10%) 6

(25%) Travis Kelce 10

(16%) 8

(20%) 2

(8%) Ronald Jones 9

(14%) 7

(18%) 2

(8%) Aaron Parker 9

(14%) 4

(10%) 5

(21%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 8

(13%) 5

(13%) 3

(13%) Jerick McKinnon 6

(9%) 6

(15%) 0

(0%) Michael Burton 4

(6%) 0

(0%) 4

(17%)

Offensive takeaways

The first-team offense had 24 snaps in the game, as indicated by the snap counts for Patrick Mahomes, Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wyile. It’s looking more and more like Wylie will be the team’s right tackle when the regular season begins.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman out, the Chiefs had plenty of opportunities to give reserve wideouts some game action. In order, wide receivers Josh Gordon, Cornell Powell, Corey Coleman and Justin Watson had the most time on the field.

In Week 1, reserve offensive guard Mike Caliendo was on the field for 75% of the offensive snaps to lead the team. In Week 2, fellow offensive tackle Vitaliy Gurman led the offense with 63%. This doesn’t suggest that either of these players has a shot to make the final roster. Instead, the Chiefs are doing their due diligence, giving each of these men a chance to show what they can do. Either of them has a shot to be on the team’s 2022 practice squad.

Defense All Pass Run Total 62

(100%) 42

(100%) 20

(100%) Joshua Kaindoh 45

(73%) 33

(79%) 12

(60%) Taylor Stallworth 39

(63%) 29

(69%) 10

(50%) Malik Herring 38

(61%) 25

(60%) 13

(65%) Bryan Cook 34

(55%) 24

(57%) 10

(50%) Dicaprio Bootle 30

(48%) 21

(50%) 9

(45%) Zayne Anderson 29

(47%) 20

(48%) 9

(45%) Chris Lammons 29

(47%) 20

(48%) 9

(45%) Joshua Williams 29

(47%) 19

(45%) 10

(50%) Darius Harris 28

(45%) 21

(50%) 7

(35%) Jaylen Watson 25

(40%) 20

(48%) 5

(25%) George Karlaftis 24

(39%) 18

(43%) 6

(30%) Jermaine Carter 23

(37%) 15

(36%) 8

(40%) Khalen Saunders 23

(37%) 17

(40%) 6

(30%) Deon Bush 22

(35%) 16

(38%) 6

(30%) Leo Chenal 19

(31%) 10

(24%) 9

(45%) Brandin Dandridge 19

(31%) 14

(33%) 5

(25%) Devon Key 19

(31%) 14

(33%) 5

(25%) Tershawn Wharton 19

(31%) 10

(24%) 9

(45%) Matt Dickerson 18

(29%) 12

(29%) 6

(30%) Nazeeh Johnson 16

(26%) 12

(29%) 4

(20%) Jack Cochrane 15

(24%) 11

(26%) 4

(20%) Elijah Lee 14

(23%) 9

(21%) 5

(25%) Rashad Fenton 13

(21%) 7

(17%) 6

(30%) Nick Bolton 11

(18%) 6

(14%) 5

(25%) Frank Clark 11

(18%) 6

(14%) 5

(25%) Justin Reid 11

(18%) 6

(14%) 5

(25%) L'Jarius Sneed 11

(18%) 6

(14%) 5

(25%) Juan Thornhill 11

(18%) 6

(14%) 5

(25%) Willie Gay Jr. 9

(15%) 4

(10%) 5

(25%) Trent McDuffie 9

(15%) 5

(12%) 4

(20%) Derrick Nnadi 9

(15%) 4

(10%) 5

(25%) Michael Danna 8

(13%) 4

(10%) 4

(20%) Azur Kamara 8

(13%) 8

(19%) 0

(0%) Mike Rose 8

(13%) 8

(19%) 0

(0%) Danny Shelton 6

(10%) 2

(5%) 4

(20%)

Defensive takeaways

With defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive tackle Chris Jones held out of the game, the Chiefs listed Frank Clark, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton and Michael Danna as the starting defensive line — and listed L’Jarius Sneed as the nickel corner, with Trent McDuffie and Rashad Fenton starting outside. The first-team defense was on the field for the first two Washington drives, which totaled 11 plays.

Just as in preseason Week 1, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring were among the defensive players with the most snaps. The Chiefs want to be sure they have plenty of tape on these two players before they decide what to do with them.

The fact that veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth had so many snaps in the first two preseason games — along with some sharp play from Khalen Saunders — probably indicates Stallworth is on the roster bubble.

Special Teams Snaps Total 25

(100%) Bryan Cook 11

(44%) Noah Gray 11

(44%) Harrison Butker 10

(40%) Jody Fortson 10

(40%) Chris Lammons 10

(40%) Zayne Anderson 9

(36%) Deon Bush 9

(36%) Leo Chenal 9

(36%) Darius Harris 9

(36%) Elijah Lee 9

(36%) Tommy Townsend 9

(36%) Jaylen Watson 9

(36%) Justin Watson 9

(36%) James Winchester 9

(36%) Joshua Williams 8

(32%) Michael Burton 7

(28%) Daurice Fountain 7

(28%) Jordan Franks 7

(28%) Nazeeh Johnson 7

(28%) Dicaprio Bootle 6

(24%) Jerrion Ealy 6

(24%) Azur Kamara 6

(24%) Devon Key 6

(24%) Mike Rose 6

(24%) Jack Cochrane 5

(20%) Joshua Kaindoh 5

(20%) Isiah Pacheco 5

(20%) Jermaine Carter 4

(16%) Corey Coleman 4

(16%) Tayon Fleet-Davis 4

(16%) Derrick Gore 4

(16%) Skyy Moore 4

(16%) Cornell Powell 4

(16%) Mike Caliendo 3

(12%) Geron Christian 3

(12%) Roderick Johnson 3

(12%) Darian Kinnard 3

(12%) Trent McDuffie 3

(12%) Austin Reiter 3

(12%) Prince Tega Wanogho 3

(12%) Nick Allegretti 2

(8%) Orlando Brown Jr. 2

(8%) Brandin Dandridge 2

(8%) Matt Dickerson 2

(8%) Nasir Greer 2

(8%) Creed Humphrey 2

(8%) Kehinde Oginni 2

(8%) Trey Smith 2

(8%) Taylor Stallworth 2

(8%) Joe Thuney 2

(8%) Andrew Wylie 2

(8%) Aaron Parker 1

(4%) Khalen Saunders 1

(4%) Danny Shelton 1

(4%)

Special-teams takeaways

Every season, special-teams coordinator Dave Toub wields some influence on the final roster. That may be especially true in 2022, since four of the five top special-teams contributors from 2021 are no longer with the team. After two games, the players with the most special-teams snaps (in order) are Justin Watson, Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Noah Gray, Jack Cochrane, Chris Lammons, Elijah Lee and Deon Bush. These are the players who will be the most likely to get additional consideration to make the final roster.

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 64

(100%) 62

(100%) 25

(100%) 151

(100%) Nick Allegretti 23

(36%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 25

(17%) Zayne Anderson 0

(0%) 29

(47%) 9

(36%) 38

(25%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 11

(18%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Dicaprio Bootle 0

(0%) 30

(48%) 6

(24%) 36

(24%) Orlando Brown Jr. 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 26

(17%) Shane Buechele 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 29

(19%) Michael Burton 4

(6%) 0

(0%) 7

(28%) 11

(7%) Deon Bush 0

(0%) 22

(35%) 9

(36%) 31

(21%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(40%) 10

(7%) Mike Caliendo 17

(27%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 20

(13%) Jermaine Carter 0

(0%) 23

(37%) 4

(16%) 27

(18%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 19

(31%) 9

(36%) 28

(19%) Geron Christian 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 32

(21%) Frank Clark 0

(0%) 11

(18%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 15

(24%) 5

(20%) 20

(13%) Corey Coleman 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 4

(16%) 28

(19%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 34

(55%) 11

(44%) 45

(30%) Dustin Crum 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Brandin Dandridge 0

(0%) 19

(31%) 2

(8%) 21

(14%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 8

(13%) 0

(0%) 8

(5%) Matt Dickerson 0

(0%) 18

(29%) 2

(8%) 20

(13%) Jerrion Ealy 10

(16%) 0

(0%) 6

(24%) 16

(11%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 8

(13%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(5%) Rashad Fenton 0

(0%) 13

(21%) 0

(0%) 13

(9%) Tayon Fleet-Davis 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 4

(16%) 15

(10%) Jody Fortson 27

(42%) 0

(0%) 10

(40%) 37

(25%) Daurice Fountain 14

(22%) 0

(0%) 7

(28%) 21

(14%) Jordan Franks 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 7

(28%) 36

(24%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 9

(15%) 0

(0%) 9

(6%) Josh Gordon 26

(41%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 26

(17%) Derrick Gore 17

(27%) 0

(0%) 4

(16%) 21

(14%) Noah Gray 18

(28%) 0

(0%) 11

(44%) 29

(19%) Nasir Greer 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 2

(1%) Vitaliy Gurman 40

(63%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 40

(26%) Darius Harris 0

(0%) 28

(45%) 9

(36%) 37

(25%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 38

(61%) 0

(0%) 38

(25%) Creed Humphrey 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 26

(17%) Nazeeh Johnson 0

(0%) 16

(26%) 7

(28%) 23

(15%) Roderick Johnson 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 14

(9%) Ronald Jones 9

(14%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(6%) Joshua Kaindoh 0

(0%) 45

(73%) 5

(20%) 50

(33%) Azur Kamara 0

(0%) 8

(13%) 6

(24%) 14

(9%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 24

(39%) 0

(0%) 24

(16%) Travis Kelce 10

(16%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(7%) Devon Key 0

(0%) 19

(31%) 6

(24%) 25

(17%) Darian Kinnard 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 14

(9%) Chris Lammons 0

(0%) 29

(47%) 10

(40%) 39

(26%) Elijah Lee 0

(0%) 14

(23%) 9

(36%) 23

(15%) Patrick Mahomes 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 24

(16%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 9

(15%) 3

(12%) 12

(8%) Jerick McKinnon 6

(9%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(4%) Skyy Moore 17

(27%) 0

(0%) 4

(16%) 21

(14%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 9

(15%) 0

(0%) 9

(6%) Kehinde Oginni 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 2

(1%) Isiah Pacheco 15

(23%) 0

(0%) 5

(20%) 20

(13%) Aaron Parker 9

(14%) 0

(0%) 1

(4%) 10

(7%) Cornell Powell 25

(39%) 0

(0%) 4

(16%) 29

(19%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 11

(18%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Austin Reiter 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 32

(21%) Mike Rose 0

(0%) 8

(13%) 6

(24%) 14

(9%) Khalen Saunders 0

(0%) 23

(37%) 1

(4%) 24

(16%) Danny Shelton 0

(0%) 6

(10%) 1

(4%) 7

(5%) Trey Smith 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 26

(17%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 11

(18%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Taylor Stallworth 0

(0%) 39

(63%) 2

(8%) 41

(27%) David Steinmetz 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Juan Thornhill 0

(0%) 11

(18%) 0

(0%) 11

(7%) Joe Thuney 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 26

(17%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(36%) 9

(6%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 20

(31%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 20

(13%) Prince Tega Wanogho 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 3

(12%) 32

(21%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 25

(40%) 9

(36%) 34

(23%) Justin Watson 21

(33%) 0

(0%) 9

(36%) 30

(20%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 19

(31%) 0

(0%) 19

(13%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 29

(47%) 8

(32%) 37

(25%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(36%) 9

(6%) Andrew Wylie 24

(38%) 0

(0%) 2

(8%) 26

(17%)

Editor's Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL's game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks