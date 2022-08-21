Patrick Mahomes to be enshrined in Texas Tech’s Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can scrap any bye week plans. He’s headed home.

Following the Chiefs’ 24-14 preseason win over the Washington Commanders, the quarterback was met with a surprise on Arrowvision: a video from his alma mater, Texas Tech, commemorating the university’s decision to induct him into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

A moment we will never forget.



Congratulations, @PatrickMahomes— and thank you for all you’ve done for Texas Tech. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/STzpKrjcrY — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 21, 2022

Here is the clip Mahomes was watching:

Dear @PatrickMahomes,



You’ve won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. pic.twitter.com/btOo858I0z — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) August 20, 2022

The video features his college (and current Arizona Cardinals) coach Kliff Kingsbury, members of Mahomes’ family and his agent, Chris Cabott.

”When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” said Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt in the school’s press release. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Mahomes becomes the eighth athlete inducted into the Ring of Honor, which already includes Donny Anderson (2012), E.J. Holub (2012), Dave Parks (2012), Gabe Rivera (2014), Zach Thomas (2016), Michael Crabtree (2021) and Elmer Tarbox (2021).

Mahomes recorded 12,097 scrimmage yards (including 11,252 passing) during his career at Texas Tech, accounting for 115 touchdowns during that span. He was the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback from 2014-16.

Mahomes will head to Lubbock the weekend following the Chiefs’ Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The school says he will be formally enshrined in the Ring of Honor on Friday, October 28. His name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, October 29, as Texas Tech hosts Baylor.

“Wow man… can’t even explain how appreciative I am,” wrote Mahomes on Twitter. “Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today. I’m honored to be a part of this great university for life!”

Something tells me this won’t be the last Ring of Honor Mahomes makes.