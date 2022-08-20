 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Commanders: highlights from the game

By Pete Sweeney
It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders in the second preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

L’Jarius Sneed right back to it

Look at Jet McKinnon!

The Mahomes-Watson time in Texas is paying off

Jody touchdown No. 1

A good camp for Gray is translating

Oh, come on

Jody’s touchdown No. 2

Saunders continues to make the case

Shane can scoot!

Lammons with the INT

Fleet-Davis scores it

