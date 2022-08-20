Chiefs vs. Commanders: highlights from the game

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders in the second preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
L’Jarius Sneed right back to it
L’Jarius Sneed makes a great play to end the drive. pic.twitter.com/greAKUYvAc— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Look at Jet McKinnon!
McKinnon is scooting. pic.twitter.com/m4oWKxA8Mn— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
The Mahomes-Watson time in Texas is paying off
That’s Justin Watson downfield pic.twitter.com/rD53vE3gb2— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Jody touchdown No. 1
JODY’s back. pic.twitter.com/XIfY7quCEU— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
A good camp for Gray is translating
Mahomes ➡️ Gray pic.twitter.com/bPVN2WyS0m— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Oh, come on
Only Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/pFwtxkGy7r— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Jody’s touchdown No. 2
Jody Fortson, World. World, Jody Fortson. pic.twitter.com/mNYz7ZJ4hM— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Saunders continues to make the case
Saunders Sack pic.twitter.com/Sx8cyF52SH— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Shane can scoot!
There goes Buechele! pic.twitter.com/zPeXRAv7V1— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Lammons with the INT
Lockdown Lammons. pic.twitter.com/cUGk5phneh— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 20, 2022
Fleet-Davis scores it
