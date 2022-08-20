Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton exited the team’s second preseason game against the Washington Commanders due to a groin injury.

Fenton left the field under his own power as Chiefs trainers escorted him to the blue medical tent. Fenton emerged from the tent without his helmet and left for the team’s locker room.

Kansas City quickly ruled Fenton out of the game -- but the second-team defense was already on the field, anyway.

Fenton missed the beginning of training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but his issue then was recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

Should Fenton miss practice time, rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Williams would be the presumed next man up.