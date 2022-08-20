Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Dunlap and Chris Jones out against Commanders

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium in a preseason Week 2 game on Saturday afternoon. According to a report from the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope, at least six Chiefs players will not dress for the game: wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), defensive end Carlos Dunlap (unknown), tight ends Blake Bell (hip flexor) and Matt Bushman (unknown) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee).

Chiefs going through pregame warmups. Don't see WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), WR Mecole Hardman (groin), TE Blake Bell (hip), DT Chris Jones (back), TE Matt Bushman, DE Carlos Dunlap out here. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 20, 2022

Smith-Schuster’s absence is not a surprise. After the final training camp practice on Thursday, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said that he didn’t expect him to be available for the game — but that the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout should be back at practice in the coming week.

At the time, Reid also said it was possible that Jones and Hardman — both of whom were held out of practice on Thursday — would be able to play against Washington. It appears the Chiefs have decided to take no chances with either player in a preseason game.

Bell and Niang also missed Thursday’s practice session. Bell suffered a hip injury during last Saturday’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. The team has since described it as a hip flexor issue. Niang remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list with a torn patellar tendon.

Dunlap and Bushman would have been expected to play — although the Chiefs may have decided to let Dunlap (a late arrival to camp) sit out one more game as they get him acclimatized. We may learn more about these two players after the game.