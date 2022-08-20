Filed under: Chiefs vs. Commanders: First half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Updated Aug 20, 2022, 4:35pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Commanders: First half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In preseason Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game? More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...