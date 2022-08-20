Commanders vs. Chiefs: How to watch preseason Week 2 matchup

The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Sadium in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be televised nationally on NFL Network — locally on KSHB/41).

In 2021, the Chiefs posted a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second postseason seed. After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, the team hosted its fourth consecutive AFC Championship — but fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime to its season. Kansas City opened its preseason schedule with a 19-14 road loss to the Chicago Bears last Saturday.

The Chiefs enter 2022 with two of its offensive superstars — quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce — returning to the roster. But it will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, whom the team traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. In free agency, the team acquired wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson — and then used a second-round pick to acquire wide receiver Skyy Moore in the NFL Draft. The team is expected to use all of these pass-catchers — along with returning wideout Mecole Hardman — to establish a more balanced passing attack in 2022.

The Commanders finished last season out of the playoffs with a 7-10 record, which placed them third in the NFC East. They opened the preseason last Saturday with a 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

2021’s starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke remains with the team, but is now the backup behind Carson Wentz, whom the Commanders acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March. In April, the team also selected North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Now in his third season as the Commanders’ head coach, Ron Rivera was an assistant coach to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid during his early years leading the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nuts and bolts

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Playing surface: Natural grass

Game time: 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Saturday, August 20, 2022

Weather forecast: Sunny and 83, winds WNW at 9 mph

Matchup history: 10-1 Chiefs (regular season)

Odds: Chiefs -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Officials: Referee Clete Blakeman (34), umpire Tab Slaughter (110), down judge Dana McKenzie (8), line judge Julian Mapp (10), field judge Terry Brown (43), side judge Lo van Pham (99), back judge Perry Paganelli (46), replay official Chad Adams and replay assistant Ken Hall.

Pageantry: Colors: Smith-Cotton High School (Sedalia, Missouri) JROTC. National Anthem: Britney Holmes. Drum Deck Honoree: Monica Gray of MOCSA. Spirit Leader: MOCSA volunteer Jenn Toro

NFL Network television broadcast: The game will be carried on NFL Network. Check local listings.

Chiefs television broadcast: with Ari Wolfe, Trent Green, Kimmi Chex and Matt McMullen on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KQTV (ABC/2-St. Joseph), KMOV (CBS/4-St. Louis), KTUL (ABC/8-Tulsa), WIBW (CBS/13-Topeka), KWCH (CBS/12-Wichita), KSNF (NBC/16-Joplin), KODE (ABC/12-Joplin), KOZL (Fox/28-Springfield, MO), KMIZ (ABC/17-Columbia), KQFX (Fox/22-Columbia), KMTV (CBS/3-Omaha), KDSM (FOX/17-Des Moines), KNWA (NBC/51-Fayetteville, AR), KFTA (Fox/24-Fort Smith, AR) and KFVE (Telemundo/6-Honolulu)

Commanders television broadcast: with Kenny Albert, Doc Walker and Logan Paulsen on WRC (NBC/4-Washington), WBFF (FOX/45-Baltimore), WTKR (CBS/3-Norfolk), WRLH (FOX/35-Richmond), WSLS (NBC/10-Roanoke) and WCAV (CBS-FOX/19-Charlottesville)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV

Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates

Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM/HD2-Kansas City), KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass

Commanders radio broadcast: with Julie Donaldson, Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher on WBIG (100.3 FM-Washington) and the Commanders Radio Network.

SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 10:30 a.m.

Stadium gates open: 1 p.m.

Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.

Clear bags, permitted items: Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Guests are strongly encouraged to not bring any type of bag into GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For those that need to carry a bag, the NFL Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2022 Preseason Schedule Wk

1 Sat

Aug 13 @Bears Soldier Field

Chicago Lost

19-14 Wk

2 Sat

Aug 20 Commanders GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

NFLN

3:00 pm Wk

3 Thu

Aug 25 Packers GEHA Field at Arrowhead

Kansas City KSHB/41

NFLN

7:00 pm