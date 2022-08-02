 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 6

On Tuesday, Kansas City conducted its sixth full training camp practice of 2022 — once again in pads.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for the sixth full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp — and the second one in pads.

Click here to learn how you can attend a training camp practice — and see the whole 2022 schedule.

On Tuesday, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. returned to the practice field (and also spoke to the media after practice). He left practice early in an effort to get him acclimatized to camp following his late arrival. Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore also left practice early, but for a different reason: a hip injury.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitterstarting with another hot day in St. Joseph.

Tuesday’s padded practice (the second of six over an eight-day period) included a tackle period.

With the appearance of Orlando Brown Jr. at practice, all the Internet theories about the left tackle not signing the franchise tag were put to rest.

The Chiefs put Brown right to work in his normal position.

Brown said he was glad to get back on the field with his teammates.

When Brown left the practice field as planned, a now-familiar face returned to the first-team’s left tackle spot.

Then came the moment for which the team’s third-round rookie linebacker has been patiently waiting.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback looked good in the red zone...

...as did the first-team defense.

If you’ve been waiting to hear about the first-round rookie cornerback making a play, it might be because some throws aren’t coming his way.

The offense’s most-senior wide receiver got some work in the Wildcat.

Then there were some offensive 1-on-1s with wideouts and corners.

Toub said he’s been really impressed with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver.

There were some defensive highlights from the cornerback vs. wide receiver drills.

And there were some trench highlights as a Missouri S&T guy went up against the man-mountain from Tennessee.

Still, Pete thought that Trey Smith had a great day.

Tuesday was Uncle Dave’s turn at the podium — and Jared Sapp stitched it all together for us.

