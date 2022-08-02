Chiefs training camp observations from Day 6

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs were back on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for the sixth full practice of the team’s 2022 training camp — and the second one in pads.

On Tuesday, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. returned to the practice field (and also spoke to the media after practice). He left practice early in an effort to get him acclimatized to camp following his late arrival. Second-round rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore also left practice early, but for a different reason: a hip injury.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was there among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter — starting with another hot day in St. Joseph.

Another hot one for the second consecutive day in St. Joe. High 70s grew to mid-80s by the end of practice. Looks like it should be about the same for the rest of the week. Please, weigh in @glezak and/or @lnanderson. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Tuesday’s padded practice (the second of six over an eight-day period) included a tackle period.

Tuesday marked the second padded practice, and, from what I can tell, the first time the #Chiefs ran a tackle period at camp. The initial 11-on-11 period featured the ones up against the twos, so the presumed depth chart is beginning to come into focus. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

With the appearance of Orlando Brown Jr. at practice, all the Internet theories about the left tackle not signing the franchise tag were put to rest.

Tuesday also marked the first time we've seen LT Orlando Brown Jr. since the AFC title game (it's been a while!). We were informed before practice that Brown would be working a partial day, and he did just that. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

The Chiefs put Brown right to work in his normal position.

Here are Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr.'s one-on-one reps against Mike Danna, courtesy of @KSHB41 and AP's "Coast to Coast," @aaronladd0: https://t.co/pLzMbwBXQx — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Brown said he was glad to get back on the field with his teammates.

Brown, following his first #Chiefs practice: "I felt good, I felt good. I was excited to get out there and get some live reps. Obviously, I’ve been doing a ton of stuff — training on my one and things like that, but it felt good to get out there with the guys." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

When Brown left the practice field as planned, a now-familiar face returned to the first-team’s left tackle spot.

If you're wondering, Roderick Johnson continued to take the reps at LT during scrimmage periods. I think after working him there throughout the whole offseason and training camp, Chiefs have to feel good about Johnson as a LT backup. Still, the 53-man cut is fickle. We'll see. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Then came the moment for which the team’s third-round rookie linebacker has been patiently waiting.

The highlight of the 11-on-11 tackle period had to be rookie LB Leo Chenal meeting RB Ronald Jones at the line of scrimmage for a sizable hit. Chenal said days ago he was eyeing padded practices, and he delivered. Jones seemed a little hobbled after the play but jogged it off. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback looked good in the red zone...

During red-zone 11-on-11 (first team against second team), QB Patrick Mahomes scored touchdowns on three of four plays, the first two to TE Travis Kelce and the third to RB Jerick McKinnon. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

...as did the first-team defense.

The first-team D did nicely against Chad Henne's second team during their RZ period, with a diving PBU made by S Juan Thornhill and two stops (via LB Willie Gay Jr. and S Justin Reid).



Henne's last play was a TD to TE Jordan Franks, who was hit but held on to the ball. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

If you’ve been waiting to hear about the first-round rookie cornerback making a play, it might be because some throws aren’t coming his way.

During a later 11s period (first team against first team), impressed to see rookie CB Trent McDuffie hang in pursuit of WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4.37 40 guy). Mahomes worked the pocket to step up, roll to his right and float a nice ball to Kelce, who made a catch easily. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

The offense’s most-senior wide receiver got some work in the Wildcat.

Other notes from that late 11s period: WR Mecole Hardman was back to his Wildcat ways, and he's dangerous there. Looked like the play would have gone for a long touchdown. DT Chris Jones had a would-have-been sack on Mahomes. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Then there were some offensive 1-on-1s with wideouts and corners.

To close out one-on-ones, WRs Justin Watson and Corey Coleman showed a couple steps of separation against their foes. After practice, we found out special teams coordinator Dave Toub is a big-time Watson guy, throwing out the Marcus Kemp comp. Toub loved Kemp, now a NY Giant. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Toub said he’s been really impressed with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver.

Dave Toub on Chiefs WR Justin Watson: “Watson is a guy who might able to take Kemp’s spot in a lot of things. He’s doing well on offense, which is important." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

There were some defensive highlights from the cornerback vs. wide receiver drills.

In pass-catchers vs. defensive backs one-on-ones (defensively), I thought McDuffie had a better day, beginning the session with a PBU (not easy in this period). CB Joshua Williams can keep up with WR Mecole Hardman, and I counted 3 wins for CB Deandre Baker (also not easy). — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

And there were some trench highlights as a Missouri S&T guy went up against the man-mountain from Tennessee.

OL vs. DL one-on-ones saw the highlight of the day, courtesy of @PJGreenTV (watch the second play featuring Turk Wharton vs. Trey Smith): https://t.co/lNvLENNiQK — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

Still, Pete thought that Trey Smith had a great day.

OL vs. DL one-on-ones (defensive standouts): The usual suspects, including DEs Mike Danna and Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. Also, DT Khalen Saunders and DE Austin Edwards popped, in my view. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 2, 2022

