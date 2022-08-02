On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted 2022’s sixth full practice session of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri — the second full-contact practice of this year’s camp.

It was also the first practice in which left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. had participated since reporting to camp on Monday. He left practice early — but the Chiefs said that was a planned move that will be repeated a few times as he becomes acclimatized in camp.

While it appeared that his foot and ankle had more tape than usual, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice — showing no ill effects from Monday’s tweak. While it was originally reported as an ankle injury, Mahomes later said it didn’t involve his ankle. Instead, he said an offensive lineman stepped on his foot.

Tight end Jody Fortson was once again back at practice after suffering a quad injury on Saturday — but just as in Monday’s practice, he was dressed in shorts. He worked with trainers instead of participating in on-field drills and snaps.

Second-round rookie Skyy Moore left practice early, walking up the hill after taking a hit from defensive back Nazeeh Johnson during a 1-on-1 drill.

VIDEO: #Chiefs Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after coming up gimpy during 1-on-1s. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/35TCQ4Xw21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

After practice concluded, the Chiefs said Moore had injured his hip. No further details were made available.