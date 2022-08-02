Orlando Brown Jr. participating in Tuesday’s practice at Chiefs training camp

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs’ franchise-tagged left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. came down the hill with his teammates to the team’s practice field at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph, Missouri — and took the opening snap at left tackle with the first-team offense.

Orlando Brown Jr. has officially arrived at camp. #Chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/rlt81jiXQh — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) August 2, 2022

Brown reported to training camp on Monday, ending a brief holdout after he and the team were unable to agree on a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline. On Tuesday, he underwent an intake physical and took a conditioning test — both of which are required for all players before beginning training camp practices.

We expect that Brown will leave the practice field early on Tuesday — and for a few days after — in order to acclimatize him to training camp.

His presence on the practice field means two things. First, it means that he has, in fact, signed the franchise contract tender, which ties him to Kansas City for the 2022 season at a salary of $16.7 million. Second, it means that the Chiefs are one man over the 90-man limit on their offseason roster.

(Last week, we learned that once training camp began, a franchise-tagged player with an unsigned contract tender doesn’t take up a roster spot — although the cap hit for that tender must still be counted against the salary cap. In essence, a player in this situation is treated as if they are on the commissioner’s Reserve/Exempt list).

So to make room for Brown, the Chiefs say that they have waived Chris Glaser, an offensive guard they signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. We expect both Brown’s signing and Glaser’s waiver to be made official on Tuesday’s NFL transactions report.