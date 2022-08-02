Live updates from Tuesday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 6

Tuesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is the fifth public practice of 2022’s training camp. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete practice schedule.

Tuesday will be the second day of full-contact practices. Now that he has reported to camp, we may (or may not) see left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the practice field. head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes was “OK” after having his ankle stepped on during Monday’s practice, but we’ll be watching to see if it affects his play on Tuesday.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is once again on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, Pete’s observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

