Watch episode 2 of ‘The Franchise’ here; discussion, poll

The Franchise episode two

The Kansas City Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes video series The Franchise premiered its second episode of season two at 6 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Thursday night.

While the Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work with Training Camp, the security team keeps the mood light with “Bob the Bobcat” in the dorms. Go inside the wide receiver group with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore as they are mic’d up for practice. Justin Reid and Joe Thuney take a break from practice with a game of chess. The offensive and defensive line work hard at practice with Trey Smith and Chris Jones. Elijah Lee returns home to Blue Springs High School as they begin their preseason camp. Matt Nagy is back with the Chiefs and discusses his return. The team travels to Chicago, and Travis Kelce meets with the Production team the day before the game. The Chiefs face the Chicago Bears in Preseason Week One and Justin Watson discusses his game and first camp with the Chiefs.

You can watch above or by using the Chiefs’ Facebook or YouTube channel.