 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 17

On Thursday, Kansas City conducted its final full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 17th (and final) full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), tight end Blake Bell (hip flexor) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee) all missed the final day of training camp. After missing practice on Wednesday, running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and long snapper James Winchester (personal) were back on the field.

With training camp behind them, the Chiefs will have Friday off. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Practices (then in the team’s practice facility in the Truman Sports Complex) will resume on Monday.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place on the final day. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here:

One of the team’s new veteran wideouts had a very strong day.

Pete detailed the hits (and near-hits) in the secondary.

It looks like on Saturday, it’ll be the 1st, 3rd and 4th quarterbacks.

And the 1st one named his camp stars.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...