Chiefs training camp observations from Day 17

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 17th (and final) full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), tight end Blake Bell (hip flexor) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee) all missed the final day of training camp. After missing practice on Wednesday, running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and long snapper James Winchester (personal) were back on the field.

With training camp behind them, the Chiefs will have Friday off. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time). Practices (then in the team’s practice facility in the Truman Sports Complex) will resume on Monday.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place on the final day. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here:

In a 10-10-10, the team has a lighter workout and cycles through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special teams. The first-team offense is served by the second-team defense and vice versa. There's thus only so much you can take away from these looks. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022

One of the team’s new veteran wideouts had a very strong day.

In that first period (with no JuJu), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Skyy Moore, WR Noah Gray, WR Justin Watson, RB Isiah Pacheco and TE Travis Kelce all saw targets. WRs Corey Coleman and Daurice Fountain got in the mix in the second period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022

Pete detailed the hits (and near-hits) in the secondary.

Defensively, CB Jaylen Watson, S Deon Bush, S Zayne Anderson, CB L'Jarius Sneed and S Juan Thornhill had pass breakups. Rookie CB Trent McDuffie had two interceptions. DE Mike Danna and LB Nick Bolton had near-picks. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022

It looks like on Saturday, it’ll be the 1st, 3rd and 4th quarterbacks.

Head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes and the starters will get the "first half," but it could be shorter than that, which I anticipate. Reid's past preseason trends tell me the first teams will get one series in the second quarter before checking out. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022

And the 1st one named his camp stars.

Mahomes said the first order of business when he returns to Kansas City is to get a haircut. He is most looking forward to seeing his 1-year-old daughter. Reid said he's ready to sleep in his own bed and have a normal schedule. Ball is life for Big Red. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 18, 2022