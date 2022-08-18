On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs had six injured players who missed time from their training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

For the camp’s final practice on Thursday morning, five were still absent: wide receiver Mecole Hardman (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) tight end Blake Bell (hip flexor) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee).

Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) was back at work for the light 10-10-10 session that concluded the 2022 camp.

After the session, head coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster is “making progress” with the injury to his left knee. Still, he didn’t believe the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout would be ready to play for Saturday afternoon’s preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Reid said that he expected Smith-Schuster would be back at practice next week.

Earlier on Thursday, we had reports saying that Hardman’s groin injury — which the wideout sustained on Wednesday — did not appear to be serious. Reid characterized it as a “groin spasm.” Similarly, he referred to Jones’ injury — which also cropped up on Wednesday — as a “back spasm.” Reid said that it was possible both Hardman and Jones could be ready to play on Saturday — but made no promises.

Reid offered no news on the injuries to either Bell or Niang. The tackle remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.