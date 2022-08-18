Reports: Mecole Hardman’s groin injury isn’t serious

During Wednesday’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State Univerity in St. Joseph, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman leaped to make a catch and came down awkwardly.

Obviously in pain, he limped to the injury tent with Kansas City head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder. Shortly afterwards, he limped to a cart and was transported up the hill in the front seat — which is always better than riding in the back of the cart.

At the time, camp observers believed he had injured his left leg. But after practice, the Chiefs said that their fourth-year wideout had suffered a groin injury.

Now we have multiple reports that the injury is not serious — the first from NFL reporter Jordan Schultz., who said that Hardman is “doing okay.”

Great news regarding injured #Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman: Source says it’s not serious — he suffered a “groin injury and is doing okay.” Hardman left practice yesterday after landing awkwardly trying to catch a pass. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 18, 2022

ESPN reporter Jeffrey Chadiha has also chimed in, saying that Hardman’s injury “isn’t severe.”

A team source tells me the groin injury sustained by @Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman isn’t severe and that he should be fine. — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) August 18, 2022

Hardman did not appear on the practice field for the team’s final training camp session on Thursday, but these reports suggest that he will not be out for long.