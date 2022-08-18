Live updates from Thursday’s final Chiefs training camp practice: Day 17

Thursday’s final Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 8:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s are predicted, so this season’s final training camp session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. It will be a light 10-10-10 session, repeatedly cycling through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special-teams work.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (back), tight end Blake Bell (hip), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and long snapper James Winchester (personal) all missed at least some of Wednesday’s practice. We’ll be watching to see if any of these players make it onto the practice field.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.