Chiefs training camp observations from Day 16

On Wednesday, Kansas City conducted its 16th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 16th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just one public training camp practice remains. Click here to learn how you can attend Thursday’s final session.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), tight end Blake Bell (hip), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and long snapper James Winchester were absent. All but Winchester were dealing with injuries; the long snapper had been excused for the day. By the time practice had ended, defensive tackle Chris Jones (back) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (groin) had left with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a beautiful day.

The injury list gave some other players extra work.

It’s been looking more and more like the team’s right tackle is now set.

And with Rashad Fenton totally back in the mix, there’s some stability in the secondary.

In the red zone, the quarterbacks gave up a pick — but also threw a passel of scores.

Mahomes and the defensive backs continued to duel — and the rookie running back gave us a new look.

But in the 7-on-7 drills, the defensive backs had the edge.

Pete had some notes from the one-on-one drills.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back was also among those who got some additional work.

With the starter out, the Chiefs got some reps with backup long snappers.

Pete also noted the players who got some punt return snaps.

The Chiefs will practice once more on Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).

