Chiefs training camp observations from Day 16

On Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 16th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just one public training camp practice remains.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), tight end Blake Bell (hip), running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and long snapper James Winchester were absent. All but Winchester were dealing with injuries; the long snapper had been excused for the day. By the time practice had ended, defensive tackle Chris Jones (back) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (groin) had left with injuries.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place.

Now we share them here — starting with a beautiful day.

A warmer and sunnier day in St. Joe for the second-to-last practice on Wednesday. It began with temps in the high 60s before growing to the mid-70s by the end of the workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

The injury list gave some other players extra work.

In my view, Hardman might have been putting together his best practice of camp before departing early. He had caught back-to-back touchdowns in an 11-on-11 period.



It’s been looking more and more like the team’s right tackle is now set.

OL Andrew Wylie continued to work at first-team right tackle. Every day it seems more and more likely he will hold on there. Once again, Prince Tega Wanogho with the second team and rookie Darian Kinnard with the third team. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

And with Rashad Fenton totally back in the mix, there’s some stability in the secondary.

Williams on Sneed: "That's a vet that I really do try to model myself after and take little things after... almost anytime I come off the field, I'm asking him how I can do this? What did he do right here? And he'll give it to you... He'll come and offer some of that wisdom." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

In the red zone, the quarterbacks gave up a pick — but also threw a passel of scores.

During a special 11-on-11 red-zone situational period, Mahomes threw an INT to Fenton but later had touchdowns to Hardman and TE Travis Kelce. QB Chad Henne connected with TE Jordan Franks for a touchdown, and QB Shane Buechele hit WR Jerrion Ealy for a score. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

Mahomes and the defensive backs continued to duel — and the rookie running back gave us a new look.

OC Eric Bieniemy on Pacheco: “He’s a very confident young man. Now you’re talking about a kid that plays hard? Pacheco plays hard... first of all, he’s doing a great job. He has tremendous work ethic."



EB added he'd like to see Pacheco grow to be a more patient back. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

But in the 7-on-7 drills, the defensive backs had the edge.

In 7-on-7, McDuffie ripped a ball out of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's hands for a give-me-that pick. Rookie S Bryan Cook picked a Henne ball off he threw into heavy traffic. LB Darius Harris knocked a Henne pass down. QB Dustin Crum had a touchdown to Ealy. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

Pete had some notes from the one-on-one drills.

Rookie CB Jaylen Watson shined in one-on-ones, with pass breakups going up against WR Justin Watson and Gordon. Rookie CB Nazeeh Johnson also broke up a pass intended for Gordon. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back was also among those who got some additional work.

The Chiefs mixed up the order of the run period on Wednesday: Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore and then Pacheco.



Remember, no Jerick McKinnon in Wednesday's look. He had a hamstring issue, per the Chiefs. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

With the starter out, the Chiefs got some reps with backup long snappers.

Harrison Butker: "It's great for Tommy (Townsend) to be able to confidently be in there and know if something happens to James, there could be a backup that can fill in for the rest of the game." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

Pete also noted the players who got some punt return snaps.

During the special teams period at the practice's end, WR Skyy Moore and Coleman worked as punt returners. I noticed McDuffie and Fountain gunning. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

The Chiefs will practice once more on Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).