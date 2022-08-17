7 Chiefs miss time during Wednesday’s practice session — and other injury notes

All things considered, the Kansas City Chiefs have stayed reasonably healthy during their training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Against that backdrop, Wednesday’s practice was a bit of a shocker. The session began without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and tight end Blake Bell (hip flexor) — both of whom had been absent for Tuesday’s practice — along with running back Jerick McKinnon and long snapper James Winchester.

But during drills, star defensive tackle Chris Jones went to the sidelines and walked to the medical tent. Ultimately he rode up the hill in the passenger seat of a cart. Then — after leaping for a ball during 11-on-11s — wide receiver Mecole Hardman landed awkwardly and limped to the medical tent with what appeared to be an injury to his left leg. Shortly afterward, he limped to a cart and was also run up the hill in the passenger seat.

Following practice, the Chiefs said that Jones had a back issue, Hardman had a groin injury and McKinnon was dealing with a hamstring problem.

The Chiefs say WR Mecole Hardman had an issue with his groin and DT Chris Jones had a sore back. RB Jerick McKinnon missed with a hamstring issue. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 17, 2022

The team also said that Winchester had been excused from practice for personal reasons.

Tackle Lucas Niang, of course, was also absent from Wednesday’s session. He remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.