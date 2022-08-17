During Wednesday morning’s training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones walked to the injury tent after going to the sideline during defensive drills.

Chris Jones just left the practice field after leaving the defensive drills pic.twitter.com/g9PVeMvQnB — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) August 17, 2022

Later, he left practice — riding up the hill in the front seat of a cart.

Then during 11-on-11 drills, wide receiver Mecole Hardman sustained an injury to his left leg while landing awkwardly after leaping for a ball.

In a red zone period, Mecole Hardman leaped for the ball & landed awkwardly. He’s hobbling with what appears to be a left leg injury. He’s now in the white medical tent. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 17, 2022

Hardman limped to the injury tent with head athletic trainer Dr. Rick Burkholder. A few minutes later, he limped out of the tent and was also taken up the hill in the passenger seat of a cart.

Head coach Andy Reid — who was observed talking to Hardman after his injury — is not scheduled to speak to reporters after Wednesday’s session, so we are not likely to get many details about either injury. We will, however, get you as much information as we can as soon as it becomes available.