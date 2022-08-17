Live updates from Wednesday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 16

Wednesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sunny skies with temperatures in the high 60s are predicted, so the session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. After this session, just one public practice remains. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), tight end Blake Bell (hip), tackle Lucas Niang (knee) and punter Tommy Townsend (personal) did not participate in Tuesday’s practice. We’ll be watching to see if any of these players make it onto the practice field.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.