Chiefs training camp observations from Day 15

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 15th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Tuesday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Blake Bell, tackle Lucas Niang and punter Tommy Townsend were absent. All but Townsend were dealing with injuries; the punter was excused for personal reasons.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a welcome rainy day.

Another cool day in St. Joe... with temperatures sticking in the 60s. It was drizzling and thus soggy throughout... head coach Andy Reid likes to get one of these practices in to mimic a rainy game. The Chiefs were battling the elements on Tuesday. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

Without JuJu, it was a day with more reps for other wideouts.

As is known now, no WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), which meant more Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson as receivers with Patrick Mahomes. Those were his first three targets in the initial 11-on-11 period. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

Cornerback Rashad Fenton appeared to be all the way back.

The Chiefs continued to mix CBs L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie at the nickel position. CB Rashad Fenton returned this week. During a long 11-on-11 period with the D in the base and the offense starting near its end zone, the two CBs were Sneed and Fenton. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

...so when he got here, I told him he's here to play corner and all that, but we would work him back and forth."



Spags added that it's all an "injury" thing. They want McDuffie to have the nickel reps in case of injury. Sounds like it's firmly Sneed's role. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

There was more evidence that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout is here to stay.

During an early 11-on-11 period, QB Patrick Mahomes hit Watson deep in the back left corner of the end zone. Fenton was in pursuit. As good a pass-and-catch as we’ve seen from the two all camp, in my view. Watson remains an interesting player and a lock for WR5, in my opinion. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

The Chiefs favored us with video of a play everyone was talking about.

Later in practice, Mahomes connected with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a touchdown pass in traffic, which the @Chiefs have for you here: https://t.co/lIBcQzKLhn — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

Kansas City’s slimmed-down defensive end had a good day.

Also during 11s, QB Chad Henne hit RB Isiah Pacheco in the left flat and he jetted up the left sideline for what I think would have been a touchdown based upon him outrunning the defense. S Bryan Cook hit him at the end but it was too late. Touchdown. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

Pacheco also showed he could take some punishment.

Pacheco took a few thuds throughout practice: from the aforementioned Cook, and also from CBs Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. The rookie seventh-rounder just popped back up each time. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

The defense gave the backup quarterback a bit of trouble.

Henne threw a ball that went through the hands of DE Carlos Dunlap, but rookie DE George Karlaftis had a bat-down. Williams got Henne for a PBU later on in the workout. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

Then a local boy turned some heads.

Tuesday was maybe the best overall day for second-year DB Brandon Dandridge. I saw PBUs against Henne and QB Shane Buechele, and he looked to have one later in 7-on-7 work. I like the Blue Springs/Missouri Western product for the team's practice squad. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

As always, Pete had some notes about one-on-one drills.

Shelton had a dominant rep against OL Vitaliy Gurman, and on another go, two offensive linemen struggled to block him at the same time. The 345-pound Shelton is a run-stuffer, but there were talks Tuesday of him helping on passing downs, too, opening things up for DEs. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

The team’s new defensive lineman attracted some attention.

Shelton: "S—t. That's the job of the interior guy. You got to be gritty and just go to work. You're not always going to have the pretty plays, pretty sacks and all that — but you're going to contribute to that sack." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

More one-on-ones — this time on defense.

The defensive success sustained in pass-catchers against the defense one-on-ones. Good drill days overall for Sneed, McDuffie and Joshua Williams. I saw PBUs from Fenton, rookie CB Nazeeh Johnson and Dandridge. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

And finally, it looked like there was a change in the running-back order.

Run period order of touch: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 16, 2022

The Chiefs will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).