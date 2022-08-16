 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 15

On Tuesday, Kansas City conducted its 15th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 15th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just two public training camp practices remain. Click here to learn how you can attend one — and see the remaining 2022 schedule.

Tuesday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Blake Bell, tackle Lucas Niang and punter Tommy Townsend were absent. All but Townsend were dealing with injuries; the punter was excused for personal reasons.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a welcome rainy day.

Without JuJu, it was a day with more reps for other wideouts.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton appeared to be all the way back.

There was more evidence that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout is here to stay.

The Chiefs favored us with video of a play everyone was talking about.

Kansas City’s slimmed-down defensive end had a good day.

Pacheco also showed he could take some punishment.

The defense gave the backup quarterback a bit of trouble.

Then a local boy turned some heads.

As always, Pete had some notes about one-on-one drills.

The team’s new defensive lineman attracted some attention.

More one-on-ones — this time on defense.

And finally, it looked like there was a change in the running-back order.

The Chiefs will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).

