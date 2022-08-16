Chiefs release two players to reach roster limit

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were required to get their rosters don to 85 players before 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time. According to a report from the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope, the Kansas City Chiefs now made two moves to reach that goal, waiving defensive end Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray.

Chiefs are waiving DL Austin Edwards and WR Devin Gray to get to 85 players on the offseason roster. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 16, 2022

Edwards, 24, spent the 2021 season on Kansas City’s practice squad. Originally joining the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2020, Edwards failed to make Atlanta’s final roster and spent most of that season on its practice squad. The Chiefs signed him to a reserve/futures contract in 2021, adding him to their practice squad after final cutdowns in September. After playing in one game for the Falcons in 2020, he appeared in two Chiefs games in 2021.

Gray, 27, was signed to the Chiefs on July 9. A 2018 UDFA from Cincinnati, he also originally joined the league as a member of the Falcons, bouncing back and forth from their practice squad to their active roster through the 2020 season. He joined the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 offseason, missed the final roster cut and was signed to their practice squad. The United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars then selected Gray in the 13th round of their 2022 draft. In nine games for the Stars, Gray caught 26 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The next roster deadline is next Tuesday at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time. At that time, the Chiefs must have their roster down to 80 players.