Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was not on the field for Tuesday’s cloudy, rainy training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. After the practice concluded, the team said the veteran wideout is dealing with a “sore knee.”

Tight end Blake Bell missed another day of practice with the hip flexor injury he suffered during Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. Punter Tommy Townsend was also not present for Tuesday’s practice. Afterward, the team said he had been excused to take care of a personal family matter. But placekicker Harrison Butker was back to work after leaving Monday’s session early with a sore ankle. So was second-year safety Zayne Anderson. He has been missing from practice since sustaining a shoulder injury last Tuesday.

Tackle Lucas Niang (knee) missed another day of practice. Still on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list, Niang has missed every one of the team’s training camp practice sessions.