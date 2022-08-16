Live updates from Tuesday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 15

Tuesday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain are predicted. As long as the weather holds, the session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. After this session, just two public practices remain. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Tight end Blake Bell (hip), safety Zayne Anderson (shoulder) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee) did not participate in Monday’s practice session — and placekicker Harrison Butker left early, nursing a sore ankle. We’ll be watching to see if any of these players make it onto the practice field.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

But here, we’ll bring you the best practice updates found on social media.

We also welcome you to use our comment section to weigh in on what we’re seeing during today’s practice.