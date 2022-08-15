 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs training camp observations from Day 14

On Monday, Kansas City conducted its 14th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 14th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just three public training camp practices remain. Click here to learn how you can attend one — and see the remaining 2022 schedule.

Monday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. As the session began, we learned that four Chiefs — wide receivers Gary Jennings and Omar Bayless, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. and tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk — had been waived prior to the team’s Tuesday cutdown deadline. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton participated in his first Kansas City practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a nicer day.

Pete now thinks that right tackle is Andrew Wylie’s job to lose.

Pete isn’t quite sure about the reserve tight end yet, but the cornerback who missed the start of training camp appears to be all the way back.

Pete added up the targets for the first-team offense.

At one point, things got a little chippy.

Then it was time to tally up the ones-on-ones.

Pete noted Monday’s pecking order among the running backs.

Pete — like several hundred others who were watching — used the words “massive” and “human” in the same sentence. Really... there are few other ways to say it.

“Justin Case Reid” (h/t AP user JerrelWilsonsKneeJerk) made an appearance.

Finally... a note on the No. 6 wide receiver.

The Chiefs will practice again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).

