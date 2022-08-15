Chiefs training camp observations from Day 14

On Monday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 14th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just three public training camp practices remain. Click here to learn how you can attend one — and see the remaining 2022 schedule.

Monday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. As the session began, we learned that four Chiefs — wide receivers Gary Jennings and Omar Bayless, cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. and tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk — had been waived prior to the team’s Tuesday cutdown deadline. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton participated in his first Kansas City practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with a nicer day.

A much cooler day to start the final week in St. Joseph... overcast with temperatures in the low 70s and really not getting much hotter than that. I was a big fan. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Pete now thinks that right tackle is Andrew Wylie’s job to lose.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: "Andrew, he's doing a nice job, so we're excited about him and the way he's playing. The other guys are trying to chase him... it's a good competition... but Andrew did a nice job for us last year when he had a chance, and he's done well for us now." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Pete isn’t quite sure about the reserve tight end yet, but the cornerback who missed the start of training camp appears to be all the way back.

Fenton's return has marked his reinsertion into the starting lineup among the top three CBs. With Fenton back in the fold as a boundary corner, CB L'Jarius Sneed and rookie CB Trent McDuffie mixed in the slot throughout practice. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Pete added up the targets for the first-team offense.

In 11s, McDuffie registered a pass breakup on a Mahomes ball intended for Smith-Schuster. DT Turk Wharton knocked a Chad Henne pass down at the line. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

At one point, things got a little chippy.

Kelce: "I see [the fire] from [Mahomes] every game that we play, on the field and off the field, man. He's just a competitor. A natural competitor, man." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Then it was time to tally up the ones-on-ones.

In pass-catchers vs. LBs/DBs, RB Isiah Pacheco made an excellent contested catch vs. LB Jack Cochrane. WR Mecole Hardman and RB Derrick Gore each made over-the-shoulder catches in stride. Hardman had a particularly solid day in one-on-ones, in my view. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

During a one-on-one rep, TE Noah Gray made a catch against S Justin Reid, but Reid eventually poked the ball out. You could hear offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemey send a *friendly* reminder to Gray:



"Protect the ball!" shouted Bieniemy. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

To start the pass-blocking period, LB Willie Gay Jr. toasted Edwards-Helaire, and Bieniemy made them run it again. CEH did much better on attempt two. I thought Kelce and Gray both did well during the pass-block period. Pacheco had a nice rep going against Harris. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Pete noted Monday’s pecking order among the running backs.

The run period order of touch was Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Pacheco, Ronald Jones and then Derrick Gore.



During a late 11-on-11 period, CEH and McKinnon each saw reps with the first team, Pacheco the first and second team, Gore the second team. Jones the third team. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Pete — like several hundred others who were watching — used the words “massive” and “human” in the same sentence. Really... there are few other ways to say it.

DT Danny Shelton is just a massive human. His size in person threw me into a memory time warp of covering Dontari Poe.



"He's a big body that's a good athlete. He's had a lot of good downs in this league," said Reid.



Chiefs say they're ramping him up, as they did Dunlap/Brown. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

“Justin Case Reid” (h/t AP user JerrelWilsonsKneeJerk) made an appearance.

With Harrison Butker nursing an ankle, S Justin Reid kicked for the field goal period. He was 7 of 9 and made one from 33 before missing from 40ish. Feels like 30-35 is a safe emergency range. S Juan Thornhill was the holder.



Chiefs don't anticipate Butker to be out for long. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Finally... a note on the No. 6 wide receiver.

Reid on Fountain: "I think he's more comfortable with the offense (this year). He's a tough kid. He had a couple nice grabs in traffic and did a good job holding onto the ball. Just keep progressing. That's where we're at right now. We still have a few weeks here." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

In today's notebook, Travis Kelce discusses just how different the 2022 Chiefs offense might look (plus out post-practice chat, press sound, quote of the day, tweet of the day and more): https://t.co/cVrCffmkDd — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

The Chiefs will practice again on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — and then break camp. On Saturday, the team’s second preseason game is on tap. It will be against the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (Arrowhead Time).