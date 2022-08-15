Chiefs Bell and Butker missed time on Monday — and other injury notes

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell was among the players who missed the team’s Monday training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

The eighth-year player left Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears with what was described as a hip injury. At first, there was concern that Bell had suffered a non-contact injury related to the obviously poor condition of Chicago’s Soldier Field.

But speaking to reporters after Monday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid said that Bell had suffered what he called an “unusual” hip flexor injury during his touchdown reception at the end of the team’s opening offensive drive. Reid said that Bell believed he could go back in the game, but was later pulled from action after the injury continued to bother him.

Running back Derrick Gore also left Saturday’s game — in his case, with a neck injury. But he was back at practice on Monday.

According to Reid, placekicker Harrison Butker left Monday’s practice early with a “sore ankle” — which led to safety Justin Reid (with fellow safety Juan Thornhill serving as holder) attempting nine field goals during a special-teams portion of Monday’s practice. Reid — who kicked an extra point during Saturday’s game — made seven of the kicks.

Wide receivers Gary Jennings (concussion) and Omar Bayless (back) — both of whom missed time during Thursday’s final practice before the preseason opener — were among those waived by the team on Monday morning. Jennings was waived with an injury designation, so it’s possible the team could place him on its Reserve/Injured list if he clears waivers. Considering that he has been in the concussion protocol, his eventual addition to the injured reserve list seems fairly likely.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and tight end Jody Fortson (quad) were both back at practice by Thursday, but were held out of Saturday’s game. Both practiced on Monday. So did Frank Clark, who missed the last practice with an illness, but played on Saturday.

From Thursday’s injury list, that leaves safety Zayne Anderson (shoulder) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee). Both missed another day of practice on Monday. Niang remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.