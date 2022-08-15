Live updates from Monday’s Chiefs training camp practice: Day 14

Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice begins at 9:15 a.m. Arrowhead Time at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s are predicted, so the session will be outdoors with fans in attendance. After this session, just three public practices remain. Click here for more information about getting tickets for public training camp practices — and the complete schedule.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, safety Zayne Anderson and tackle Lucas Niang did not participate in Thursday’s practice session or Saturday’s preseason game in Chicago. Tight end Blake Bell and running back Derrick Gore were both injured during that game. We’ll be watching to see which (if any) of these players make it onto the practice field.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney is on hand, along with other Chiefs beat reporters and TV crews. Later in the day, we’ll bring you an update on the Chiefs’ injury situation following today’s practice, our observations on the day — and finally, today’s edition of the Training Camp Notebook.

