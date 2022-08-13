 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bears: highlights from the game

The videos to see from Kansas City’s first preseason game.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears in the first preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

Three-and-out for the first-team defense, an exclamation point by the mayor of Sack Nation

Mahomes got his hit — and he was all right

QB1 in midseason form

Mahomes to Bell for 6

George Karlaftis’ motor on display

There’s Justin Watson

A flash from Skyy Moore!

Your backup kicker, Chiefs fans

