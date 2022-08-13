Chiefs vs. Bears: highlights from the game

It was the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears in the first preseason game of the season. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Three-and-out for the first-team defense, an exclamation point by the mayor of Sack Nation
Sack Nation lives pic.twitter.com/GKhqPxy1hc— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
Mahomes got his hit — and he was all right
Mahomes gets the hit he wanted before connecting with Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/e0dZRX9TSc— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
QB1 in midseason form
Only Mahomes pic.twitter.com/cTkBruWkej— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
Mahomes to Bell for 6
The first touchdown of the preseason — to Blake Bell. pic.twitter.com/E8Xd9nZQCk— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
George Karlaftis’ motor on display
A very good start to the career of George Karlaftis. pic.twitter.com/rgc29VE1t9— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
There’s Justin Watson
Justin Watson, WR5 pic.twitter.com/yguEAiu2RW— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
A flash from Skyy Moore!
Skyy Moore, toe drag swag pic.twitter.com/dO4fltgVBQ— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
Your backup kicker, Chiefs fans
Backup kicker? ✅ pic.twitter.com/gTb5jVuXXS— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 13, 2022
