Blake Bell leaves preseason game with hip injury

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell left the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears game early due to a hip injury. He is questionable to return, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

Bell scored a 5-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the initial drive of the game, but then stayed in the game with Chad Henne’s second unit. That is when he suffered the injury.

Reports on the ground noted Bell left the field on the back of a cart, never a good sign when it comes to injury.

