Blake Bell leaves preseason game with hip injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell left the team’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears game early due to a hip injury. He is questionable to return, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

TE Blake Bell is questionable to return with a hip injury pic.twitter.com/PEwaff3bAh — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

Bell scored a 5-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the initial drive of the game, but then stayed in the game with Chad Henne’s second unit. That is when he suffered the injury.

Chiefs TE Blake Bell received attention on the sideline, now riding in back of cart to the locker room. https://t.co/wiZOehboXR — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 13, 2022

Reports on the ground noted Bell left the field on the back of a cart, never a good sign when it comes to injury.