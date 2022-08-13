 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bears: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: DEC 05 Cowboys at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re finally here — well, almost. The Kansas City Chiefs open 2022’s three-game preseason schedule against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...