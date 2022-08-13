Filed under: Chiefs vs. Bears: First half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Aug 13, 2022, 11:45am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Bears: First half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images We’re finally here — well, almost. The Kansas City Chiefs open 2022’s three-game preseason schedule against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game? More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...