Frank Clark available to play against Bears; 5 players not dressed for game

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play the Chicago Bears, we now have information about players who will not dress for 2022’s preseason opener at Solider Field. A report from the Kansas City Star’s Herbie Teope indicates that after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness, it looks like defensive end Frank Clark will play on Saturday.

Chiefs going through pregame warmups. Don't see TE Jody Fortson, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Gary Jennings, CB Zayne Anderson here. Fortson, Fenton recently returned to practice from injuries, so no surpirse.



DE Frank Clark, who didn't practice Thursday because he was sick, is dressed. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 13, 2022

As we pretty much expected, tight end Jody Fortson (quad) and cornerback Rashad Fenton (shoulder) will not play against the Bears. Both returned to practice during the past week, but it was considered likely that neither would be available to play before preseason’s Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders.

Neither wide receiver Gary Jennings (concussion) or cornerback Zayne Anderson (back) practiced during Thursday’s training camp session, so their absence for this game is not surprising.

Although he is not mentioned in Teope’s report, tackle Lucas Niang (knee) will not play in Chicago. He is the only Kansas City player who still remains on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list.