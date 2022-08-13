Chiefs vs. Bears: How to watch preseason Week 1 matchup

The Game

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs open their 2022 preseason on the road against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on the Chiefs Television Network — locally on KSHB/41. The game will also be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Kansas City is coming off its sixth consecutive AFC West championship. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team has hosted four straight AFC Championship games. In 2021, the team finished with a 12-5 record that gave them the AFC’s second playoff seed — but after postseason victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, the team missed a third straight Super Bowl appearance when they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

Meanwhile, in the team’s final season with former Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as the head coach, the Bears finished 2021 with a 6-11 record. After a promising 12-4 season under Nagy in 2018 — the team’s first winning record since 2013 and its first playoff appearance since 2010 — the Bears went 8-8 in each of the following two seasons. Nagy (along with general manager Ryan Pace) was fired on January 10. On February 25, Nagy rejoined the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. The same day, the Bears hired former Kansas City front office executive Ryan Poles as the team’s next GM.

Now with former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus leading the team, the Bears are set to begin the 2022 campaign with 2021’s 11th overall pick — quarterback Justin Fields — leading the offense. In 10 starts during his rookie season, Fields threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which was good for a passer rating of just 73.2.

A might be expected with a former Chiefs personnel man leading the front office, the Bears have a number of former Kansas City players on their 90-man roster — including wide receivers Byron Pringle, Chris Finke and Tajae Sharpe, placekicker Cairo Santos, cornerback BoPete Keyes, tight end James O’Shaunessy and defensive tackle Mike Pennel. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be making up their minds on a large group of new wideouts and corners following the offseason departures of Tyreek Hill, Charvarius Ward and Tyrann Mathieu.

Nuts and bolts

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Playing surface: Natural grass

Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Saturday, August 13, 2022

Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy and 76, winds SSE at 14 mph

Matchup history: 7-6 Bears (regular season)

Odds: even, per the DraftKings Sportsbook

