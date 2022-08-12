Reports: Chiefs legend Len Dawson has entered hospice care

Kansas City Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson has entered hospice care, according to multiple reports.

The 87-year-old Dawson led the Chiefs to their Super Bowl IV championship.

Dawson became the Chiefs’ color analyst for their radio broadcasts in 1985, a role he would hold until 2017. Dawson was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 1979, and his No. 16 jersey is one of 10 numbers retired by the organization.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.