Chiefs training camp observations from Day 13

On Thursday, Kansas City conducted its 13th full training camp practice of 2022.

By Pete Sweeney and John Dixon
NFL: AUG 07 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 13th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Just four public training camp practices remain. Click here to learn how you can attend one — and see the remaining 2022 schedule.

Thirsday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. It was sunny and warm — and before the session began, we learned that three injured Chiefs — tight end Jody Fortson, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth — were all returning to practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with some notes about the returning players.

Pete also had some notes about where offensive and defensive players are now lining up.

Some Kansas City defensive backs made some plays.

Meanwhile, JuJu still looks like The Man.

The team’s first-round defensive end also stood out.

The head coach gave his free-agent wideout a second chance on a tough play.

Pete was watching as the men in the trenches performed hand-to-hand combat.

Then the wideouts and defensive backs went toe-to-toe.

After practice, we were reminded that the team’s new safety cut his NFL teeth against Kansas City.

The pecking order for the team’s running backs appeared unchanged from Tuesday.

The special teams did well in a hurry.

And for just a minute, Pete shut down the radar scope.

The Chiefs will not practice again until Monday, when they begin the final four practices of camp. On Saturday, the team has its preseason opener on the road against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time).

