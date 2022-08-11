Chiefs training camp observations from Day 13

On Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their 13th full practice of 2022’s training camp on their practice field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Thirsday’s practice was a full-contact affair with pads. It was sunny and warm — and before the session began, we learned that three injured Chiefs — tight end Jody Fortson, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth — were all returning to practice.

Arrowhead Pride editor-in-chief Pete Sweeney was among the other Chiefs beat reporters and television crews, watching everything that took place. Pete’s observations have already been published to Twitter.

Now we share them here — starting with some notes about the returning players.

Specifically to Fenton and new DE Carlos Dunlap, Andy Reid said he believes both could play in the first preseason game vs. Bears, but he had not confirmed the plan with DC Steve Spagnuolo at the time of the post-practice press conference. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

Pete also had some notes about where offensive and defensive players are now lining up.

Jaylen Watson was the CB opposite Trent McDuffie outside in the nickel, with L'Jarius Sneed inside. Joshua Williams has probably taken the most snaps there this camp, followed by Watson and then a handful for Nazeeh Johnson. Fenton's reinsertion into that spot feels imminent. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

Some Kansas City defensive backs made some plays.

In 11-on-11, Watson and Sneed each had pass breakups. Johnson forced TE Jordan Franks to fumble after he caught a pass from QB Chad Henne. Williams was impressive, sticking with rookie WR Skyy Moore to break up a free play. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, JuJu still looks like The Man.

Mahomes on Smith-Schuster: "He's a smart guy. He does a great job of getting in and out of routes... a great job of tough, physical catches. He has a great understanding for the playbook already." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

The team’s first-round defensive end also stood out.

DE George Karlaftis had a pass deflection during 11-on-11, and I thought it might have been one of his better days of the whole camp. Disruptive during team periods and hitting his stride in drill work. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

The head coach gave his free-agent wideout a second chance on a tough play.

In 7-on-7, LB Willie Gay Jr. registered a pass breakup on Mahomes. After WR Justin Watson had a bad drop on a pass from Mahomes, Reid went right back to him with Henne on the field, and he made a contested catch as the defender brought him to the ground. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

Pete was watching as the men in the trenches performed hand-to-hand combat.

For me, the defensive standouts vs. the offensive line in the one-on-one drills were Karlaftis, DE Mike Danna and DT Turk Wharton. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

Then the wideouts and defensive backs went toe-to-toe.

Two more notes on one-on-ones: WR Mecole Hardman looks improved with his route running, he looked impressive against Sneed. TE Travis Kelce against S Justin Reid is just so fun to watch. Reid blanketed Kelce on one rep but the TE fought him off to bring it in. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

After practice, we were reminded that the team’s new safety cut his NFL teeth against Kansas City.

Reid revealed after practice that his first preseason game play was in KC vs. Kelce.



"I won't ever forget that. He ran a curl route. That was the way they opened up the game... the guy is just extremely talented. I wouldn't want any other TE to go against day in and day out." — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

The pecking order for the team’s running backs appeared unchanged from Tuesday.

The run period order for the top four RBs went Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pacheco, then Ronald Jones.



"Some days he gets more than other days, but he is taking advantage of the chances he's getting and working hard," said Andy Reid of Jones. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

The special teams did well in a hurry.

K Harrison Butker made both field goals in a hurry-up field goal drill. The Chiefs snapped the ball off before the play clock ran out on both tries. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

And for just a minute, Pete shut down the radar scope.

3 under-the-radar offensive players I’m excited to watch in the preseason: TE Noah Gray, WR Cornell Powell, OT Prince Tega Wanogho



3 under-the-radar defensive players I’m excited to watch in the preseason: CB Dicaprio Bootle, DE Mike Danna, DL Austin Edwards — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 11, 2022

The Chiefs will not practice again until Monday, when they begin the final four practices of camp. On Saturday, the team has its preseason opener on the road against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time).