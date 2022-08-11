As the Kansas City Chiefs took the field for the 13th full practice of their 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, there was plenty of positive news: tight end Jody Fortson (quad), wide receiver Daurice Fountain (groin) and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (knee) — all of whom had missed recent practices with injuries — walked down the hill to the practice field, ready to participate in the final full-contact practice before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

But one Chiefs player was unexpectedly absent: defensive end Frank Clark. Following the practice, head coach Andy Reid said that Clark missed Thursday’s session with an illness.

Reid also said that Fortson — who first strained a quad muscle on July 30 — is being ramped up to full practice participation. The Chiefs did the same thing with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., defensive end Carlos Dunlap and cornerback Rashad Fenton after they missed the beginning of training camp. This probably means that Fortson — like Fenton — will not be available for Saturday’s game in Chicago, but will see action the following week in the second exhibition game against the Washington Commanders.

During practice, wide receiver Omar Bayless spent time in the injury tent with trainers. Reid said that Bayless left the session early with what he described as “back tightness.”

While it has been reported that defensive tackle Danny Shelton was signed to the team, his signing has not yet been made official. He was not on the field for Thursday’s practice.

Otherwise, safety Zayne Anderson (shoulder), wide receiver Gary Jennings (concussion) and tackle Lucas Niang (knee) all missed a day of practice. Niang remains the only Kansas City player who is listed on the team’s Active/PUP (physically-unable-to-perform) list, where he has been since training camp began.