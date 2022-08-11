3 injured Chiefs back on the field for Thursday’s practice

On Thursday morning, three injured Kansas City Chiefs players returned to the practice field — all of them dressed and ready for the full-contact practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

The biggest name among them was tight end Jody Fortson, who has not participated in a practice since he strained a quad muscle on July 30. He has usually been present for the sessions but has spent his time working with trainers rather than participating in drills or practice reps.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain also came down the hill ready to go. He has been on-again, off-again since leaving last Thursday’s practice with a groin strain. After Friday’s day off, he was back on Saturday, but left practice with a finger injury. He missed again on Monday — when head coach Andy Reid said it was because of the groin strain — and also missed Tuesday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was also back at work on Thursday. He has been absent since Saturday with a knee contusion.